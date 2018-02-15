Menu
Industry Viewpoint
Safety>Accidents & Investigations

Advancements in Technology Support Forensic Investigations

Trends in electrical forensic engineering

The work performed by forensic investigation experts has always captured my interest and attention. These engineering experts are part detective and part scientist. These individuals have typically worked in their respective fields of study for decades. They have mastered their craft by working on a wide variety of case types. They are not only technical experts, but also skilled presenters of information.

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Safety
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Electrical Detective Work
Electrical Sleuthing Evolves
Feb 14, 2018
Hartsfield-Jackson-Atlanta-Airport
Atlanta Airport Power Outage
Dec 22, 2017
workplace hazards
OSHA Cites Missisippi Company for Exposing Workers to Hazards
Nov 03, 2017
Pressure washer electrocution
The Case of the Pressure Washer Electrocution
Sep 25, 2017