Advancements in Technology Support Forensic Investigations

The work performed by forensic investigation experts has always captured my interest and attention. These engineering experts are part detective and part scientist. These individuals have typically worked in their respective fields of study for decades. They have mastered their craft by working on a wide variety of case types. They are not only technical experts, but also skilled presenters of information.
Register to view the full article
Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments