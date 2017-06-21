Companies Fined After Worker Suffers Serious Burns

Two British companies have been fined after a worker suffered extensive burns to his face, arms, and hands as a result of an electrical accident.

On Dec.21, 2014, the 28-year-old man, who was employed by Park, Gate and Co. Ltd (PGC) — one of the largest electrical engineering companies in England’s Cumbria area — suffered extensive burns while performing electrical work for Armstrong World Industries Limited (AWI) at a site in Gateshead, England.

The employee cut a live cable, causing the burns.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found both companies failed to adequately identify whether the cables were live or dead prior to work beginning. It was also found that Park Gate failed to provide employees with a specific safe system of work.

Park, Gate and Co. Ltd of Kingstown Broadway, Kingstown Industrial Estate, Carlisle pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 and was fined £80,000 ($101,313) and ordered to pay costs of £13,012.52 ($16,478).

Armstrong World Industries Limited, of Armstrong House, Market Square, Uxbridge pleaded guilty to breaching Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 and was fined £400,000 ($506,601) and ordered to pay costs of £13,082.92 ($16,570).