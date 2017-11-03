OSHA Cites Missisippi Company for Exposing Workers to Hazards

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recently cited Custom Nonwoven Inc., a subsidiary of Korea Synthetic Fiber based in New Albany, Miss., for willfully exposing its workers to multiple hazards.

OSHA inspectors issued citations on Oct. 25, 2017, after it found the company exposed workers to unguarded machines, electrocution and burns from exposed electrical wires and control cabinets, and falls from walkways that were not equipped with guardrails. The company, which is facing penalties of $220,544, was cited for two willful, seven serious, and five other-than-serious violations.

"The hazards this company was cited for are preventable," said OSHA Acting Area Director Courtney Bohannon, in Jackson. "Following basic safety requirements can be the difference between workers returning home safely or suffering a severe injury or worse."

The company has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and proposed penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA's area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.