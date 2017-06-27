Three Children, Two Adults Electrocuted at Water Park Pool in Turkey

Three children and two adults died Friday after being electrocuted at a water park pool in the town of Akyazi, Sakarya province, Ankara, Turkey, according to Turkish media reports.

The state-run Anadolu Agency stated that the three children were caught up in an electrical current in the pool. The park’s 58-year-old manager and his 30-year-old son died when they jumped into the pool in an attempt to save the flailing children, according to the private Dogan news agency.

Read the full story here.