Menu
Water Park Pool
Safety>Accidents & Investigations

Three Children, Two Adults Electrocuted at Water Park Pool in Turkey

Three children and two adults died Friday after being electrocuted at a water park pool in the town of Akyazi, Sakarya province, Ankara, Turkey, according to Turkish media reports.

The state-run Anadolu Agency stated that the three children were caught up in an electrical current in the pool. The park’s 58-year-old manager and his 30-year-old son died when they jumped into the pool in an attempt to save the flailing children, according to the private Dogan news agency.

Read the full story here.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Alabama Teen Drowning May Be Result of Electric Shock
Alabama Teen Drowning May Be Result of Electric Shock
Apr 26, 2016
Critical Code Requirements for Pools and Spas
Critical Code Requirements for Pools and Spas
May 16, 2016
Electricians Charged in Houston Pool Electrocution
Electricians Charged in Houston Pool Electrocution
Nov 22, 2013
What Lies Beneath
What Lies Beneath
Aug 18, 2014