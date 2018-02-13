Menu
Arc Flash Safety
Safety>Arc Flash

How Improper Maintenance Can Increase Arc Flash Severity

Without properly performing an E3MP, incident energy levels can drastically increase above calculated values, which may go unnoticed until a life-changing event occurs.

More and more companies today are taking the smart step toward performing an arc flash analysis on their electrical distribution system to determine arc flash hazard levels and accurately post the hazard level on associated equipment. However, once the study is completed, most firms never give it another thought — assuming the arc flash calculations will always accurately reflect the hazard in the field.

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Safety
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Arc Flash Clothing Labeling Requirements
Arc Flash Clothing Labeling Requirements
May 18, 2015
Calculating Arc Flash Energy Levels
Calculating Arc Flash Energy Levels
Sep 01, 2007
The Case of the Deadly Arc Flash
The Case of the Deadly Arc Flash
Jan 01, 2010
arc blast
Surviving Arc Flash
Dec 20, 2013