Why Every Facility Needs Arc Flash Labels

Managers and business owners who have employees performing electrical work in their facilities most likely have considered having an arc flash analysis performed on their equipment. Typically, a few calls have been made to some engineering consulting firms to solicit proposals on what it will take to get arc flash stickers posted on the electrical equipment. After digesting the “sticker shock” associated with what a significant arc flash analysis costs, managers often move on to
Register to view the full article
Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments