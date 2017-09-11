8 Fascinating Facts about Michael Faraday

Known as the “father of electrical engineering,” you probably know Michael Faraday is most famous for his contribution to the field of electromagnetism. His inventions include the first electric motor and the first electromagnetic generator. He also discovered the principles underlying electromagnetic induction and diamagnetism. You also probably know the unit of electrical capacitance is named the farad (symbol F) in his honor. But you may not know everything about Michael Faraday. Click through this photo gallery to find out eight fascinating facts about one of the greatest scientists of the 19th century.