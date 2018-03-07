the safety net of grounding and bonding

A Western Electrical Contractors Association (WECA) alumni recently contacted me with a dilemma. His company was performing a tenant improvement (TI) project at a strip mall when one of the construction workers received an electric shock. However, it was unclear what the worker was doing at the time he received the shock, and this obviously made it difficult for the team to locate the source of the voltage. This article will take a closer look at the situation and how it was resolved. Note: