Menu
Service Secrets - Gerald Talbot
Construction>Business Management

Businesses Don’t Plan to Fail — They Fail to Plan

When Mother Nature strikes, don’t get left out in the cold by being unprepared.

Any reputable residential electrical contractor knows you must always be ready to put your tool pouch on and take care of your customers. But did you know one of the best times to grow your revenue is during storm season? When rain, wind, lightning, ice, or snow makes its way around the neighborhood, many people experience electrical outages due to downed trees and power lines or lightning strikes. When this happens, how can you guarantee your business is top-of-mind for people affected by

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Construction
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Service Secrets - Gerald Talbot
You Can’t Afford Not to Take Safety Seriously
May 16, 2018
Service Secrets - Gerald Talbot
What’s in Your Tool Pouch?
Mar 17, 2018
Recruiting/Retaining Top Talent Is Still Top of Mind for Design Firms
Jun 16, 2018
U.S. China Tariffs
NEMA Warns That Import Tariffs Will Cause Collateral Damage to U.S. Manufacturers
May 21, 2018