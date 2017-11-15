North American Electroindustry Supports NAFTA Modernization

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) and its counterpart industry associations in Canada and Mexico recently issued joint recommendations to their respective governments on the modernization and improvement of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

NEMA, Cámara Nacional de Manufacturas Eléctricas (CANAME) of Mexico, and Electro-Federation Canada (EFC) urge the negotiating parties to update NAFTA in ways that increase market access, reduce business costs, and materially improve the global competitiveness of North American electroindustry companies and workers. Together, the three associations represent about USD $36 billion in NAFTA trade and employ more than 530,000 people located in 7,500 facilities in communities across North America.

“The U.S., Canada, and Mexico have a great opportunity to upgrade NAFTA for the 21st-century economy,” said NEMA President and CEO Kevin J. Cosgriff. “Our shared recommendations aim straight in that direction, and we will continue to work with the governments to reach consensus on our objectives.”

The joint recommendations call for an updated NAFTA to support business investments in North America, enable collaboration on standards and regulatory matters, and further open up market access for testing, conformity assessment, and inspection services. The groups are also calling for closer collaboration on trade facilitation and customs matters. And they recommend reducing existing barriers to digital trade while promoting cybersecurity.

