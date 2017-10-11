Parsons Acquires Williams Electric Co.

Pasadena, Calif.-based Parsons has acquired Williams Electric Co., a privately owned company specializing in control system integration, electrical and general contracting, and energy infrastructure solutions. Williams Electric is headquartered in Ft. Walton Beach, Fla., with company offices in Virginia and Maryland and employees located at more than 100 customer sites in the United States and abroad.

Williams Electric and Parsons share several significant customer relationships within the U.S. government, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as well as numerous classified customer engagements. Parsons is projecting significant U.S. and international growth of its control system business following the Williams Electric acquisition.

