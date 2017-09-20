Waging War

On Jan. 6, 2015, as snow fell on the streets of Indianapolis, Indiana State Representative Jerry Torr introduced House Bill 1019, which would repeal the state’s prevailing wage statute. The 80-year-old law required that tradespeople be paid a set rate on state and locally funded projects, and, as such, had been in the crosshairs of free-market economists and small business owners for decades. In fact, this was the Republican caucus’ third attempt in five years to repeal or signifi
