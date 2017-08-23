EGCs in Health Care Facilities

Health care facilities differ from other types of buildings in many important ways. Article 517 is primarily concerned with those parts of health care facilities where patients are examined and treated. Whether those facilities are permanent or movable, they fall under this Article. However, Art. 517 wiring and protection requirements don’t apply to business offices or waiting rooms. They don’t apply to veterinary facilities, either.
Overview
Article 517 contains
Register to view the full article
Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments