Keeping Your Electrical Installations High and Dry

Article 555 covers the installation of wiring and equipment for fixed or floating piers, wharfs, docks, and other areas in marinas, boatyards, boat basins, boathouses, and similar occupancies, including one-, two-, and multifamily dwellings, and residential condominiums. These installations are also covered by the applicable requirements in Chapters 1 through 4. For example, GFCI protection is required for outdoor 15A and 20A, 125V receptacles [210.8].

Electrical datum plane