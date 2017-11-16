Swimming Pool Safety

All references are based on the 2017 edition of the NEC.
The installation requirements in Art. 680 Part I apply generally to pools, tubs, fountains, and spas. The requirements specific to permanently installed pools are outlined in Part II.
