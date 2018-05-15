Menu
NEC Code Basics
National Electrical Code>Code Basics

Understanding Requirements for Hazardous Locations

Understanding Art. 500 is essential to correctly applying the many other Code rules found in Chapter 5.

A hazardous (classified) location is an area where the possibility of fire or explosion exists because of flammable or combustible gases or vapors, combustible dusts, or easily ignitable fibers/flyings. Article 500 contains a general background on hazardous (classified) locations, and it describes the differences between Class I, II, and III locations as well as the difference between Division 1 and Division 2 in each of the three classifications (Fig. 1). This gives you a

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: National Electrical Code
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Critical Code Requirements for Class I Hazardous Locations
Critical Code Requirements for Class I Hazardous Locations
Aug 19, 2016
Critical Code Requirements for Class II Hazardous Locations
Critical Code Requirements for Class II Hazardous Locations
Sep 22, 2016
Critical Code Requirements for Class III Hazardous Locations
Critical Code Requirements for Class III Hazardous Locations
Oct 20, 2016
NEC - Code Basics
Understanding Requirements for Generators
Apr 18, 2018