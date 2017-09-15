Menu
Construction

The 5 Highest-Paying States for Electricians: 2016

Alaska promo image
Start Slideshow

If you’re an electrician in pursuit of the highest possible salary in the country, it looks like a move to Alaska may be in your future. Just like last year, the "Last Frontier State" ranked No. 1 for compensation (average hourly wage and annual salary) based on the latest research from the Bureau of Labor Statistics in its updated "Occupational Employment and Wages Study" from May 2016. Average wages and salaries increased, and four states kept their spots in the top five — with only New Jersey dropping out and the District of Columbia making its debut. Let’s take a look at the rankings in descending order.

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Top Paying States for Electricians Alaska Promo
The 5 Highest-Paying States for Electricians: 2015
Jul 22, 2016
Photo of Montana Mountains and Lake
The 5 Worst-Paying States for Electrical Engineers: 2016
Jun 16, 2017
coal mine
IAMSH of SME Mine Safety Certification Exam Call for Certification Panel Volunteers
Sep 15, 2017
electrician installing electrical wires
IEC Testifies Before Congress on Labor Shortage
Sep 13, 2017