The 5 Highest-Paying States for Electricians: 2016

If you’re an electrician in pursuit of the highest possible salary in the country, it looks like a move to Alaska may be in your future. Just like last year, the "Last Frontier State" ranked No. 1 for compensation (average hourly wage and annual salary) based on the latest research from the Bureau of Labor Statistics in its updated "Occupational Employment and Wages Study" from May 2016. Average wages and salaries increased, and four states kept their spots in the top five — with only New Jersey dropping out and the District of Columbia making its debut. Let’s take a look at the rankings in descending order.