Menu
Construction

The 5 Worst-Paying States for Electricians: 2016

Arkansas promo
Start Slideshow

Once again this year, research from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that several southern states posted the lowest pay for electricians. Based on the "Occupational Employment and Wages Study" from May 2016, the "Natural State" pays electricians less than any other state in the nation. Four of the states in the bottom five didn't change; however, Georgia dropped out and Alabama made the list. (Note: Puerto Rico was actually the lowest-paying location for electricians at an average $13.33 per hour and $27,720 annual average salary, but it's technically a U.S. territory — not a state.) Let's take a look at the rankings in descending order.

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Alaska promo image
The 5 Highest-Paying States for Electricians: 2016
Sep 15, 2017
coal mine
IAMSH of SME Mine Safety Certification Exam Call for Certification Panel Volunteers
Sep 15, 2017
electrician installing electrical wires
IEC Testifies Before Congress on Labor Shortage
Sep 13, 2017
forest path
Faith Technologies and Schneider Electric Partner to Build One of the Midwest’s Largest Microgrids
Sep 11, 2017