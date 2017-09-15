The 5 Worst-Paying States for Electricians: 2016

Once again this year, research from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that several southern states posted the lowest pay for electricians. Based on the "Occupational Employment and Wages Study" from May 2016, the "Natural State" pays electricians less than any other state in the nation. Four of the states in the bottom five didn't change; however, Georgia dropped out and Alabama made the list. (Note: Puerto Rico was actually the lowest-paying location for electricians at an average $13.33 per hour and $27,720 annual average salary, but it's technically a U.S. territory — not a state.) Let's take a look at the rankings in descending order.