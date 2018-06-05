Menu
Construction

8 Ingenious Electrical Tape Hacks

undefined undefined/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Start Slideshow
Don't underestimate this humble yet mighty electrical adhesive.

Since 3M inventors first patented it in 1946, vinyl electrical tape has been used by electricians, electrical contractors, and DIYers all over the world to insulate electrical connections and other materials that conduct electricity. But did you know this flexible, pressure-sensitive industry staple can be used for far more than just temporarily fixing a frayed electrical cord? Click through this photo gallery to find some nontraditional ways people get creative with this perennially popular adhesive.

Note: Although similar, duct tape is NOT a safe substitute for electrical tape in electrical-related applications.

Related: 10 Old School Engineering Tools

 

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Safety Design Lighting & Control
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
E-J Electric logo
E-J Electric Launches Proactive Lighting Division
Jun 04, 2018
fitting
Minimum Wire Bending Radii and Conduit Fittings
Jun 04, 2018
Square D
Sponsored Content
Can Square D Load Centers Save Time on Rough-Ins and Installs?
Jun 04, 2018
Construction
AGC Sees Impact of Tax and Regulatory Reform in Construction Employment and Spending
Jun 02, 2018