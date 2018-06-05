8 Ingenious Electrical Tape Hacks

Since 3M inventors first patented it in 1946, vinyl electrical tape has been used by electricians, electrical contractors, and DIYers all over the world to insulate electrical connections and other materials that conduct electricity. But did you know this flexible, pressure-sensitive industry staple can be used for far more than just temporarily fixing a frayed electrical cord? Click through this photo gallery to find some nontraditional ways people get creative with this perennially popular adhesive.

Note: Although similar, duct tape is NOT a safe substitute for electrical tape in electrical-related applications.

Related: 10 Old School Engineering Tools