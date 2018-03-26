ABC, BCSP Ink Deal to Promote Construction Safety

Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) and the Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP) have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on improving occupational safety and health at construction workplaces throughout the United States. The partnership is centered on developing effective prevention strategies and technologies as well as encouraging students and other professionals to choose occupational safety and health as a career and advance their competency in that field.

ABC and BCSP will work cooperatively to provide communication, outreach and occupational safety and health development opportunities by:

Developing and disseminating information on management systems and best practices for occupational safety and health in construction workplaces and career opportunities in safety and health through print and electronic media, including the ABC and BCSP websites;

Strengthening recruiting efforts for students to enter occupational safety and health technical, undergraduate and graduate programs;

Supporting occupational safety and health competency in the construction workplace at all levels of the organization, including competency certifications;

Participating in conferences, meetings and other key events where the safety and health of workers and safety and health practitioners’ professional development are addressed; and

Promoting and facilitating the transfer of relevant occupational safety and health research findings to practices and to the body of knowledge of safety and health professionals.

Source: Associated Builders and Contractors

