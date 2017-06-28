All Charged Up

“This is a big deal.” It’s noon on April 12, 2017, and Robert Monk is sitting in a West Philadelphia coffee shop, killing time between appointments. Six days earlier, the Philadelphia City Council voted 11 to 6 to place a moratorium on a decade-old program that allowed electric vehicle (EV) owners to reserve a parking space outside their home by installing a charging station at the curb, and Monk still can’t quite wrap his mind around the council’s logic.