Menu
Electric Vehicle Chargers
Construction

All Charged Up

The death of Philadelphia’s EV charging incentive has one contractor fired up — and sheds light on a tangle of similar programs.

 “This is a big deal.” It’s noon on April 12, 2017, and Robert Monk is sitting in a West Philadelphia coffee shop, killing time between appointments. Six days earlier, the Philadelphia City Council voted 11 to 6 to place a moratorium on a decade-old program that allowed electric vehicle (EV) owners to reserve a parking space outside their home by installing a charging station at the curb, and Monk still can’t quite wrap his mind around the council’s logic.

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free

Already a member? .

TAGS: Energy Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Article 625: Electric Vehicle Charging Systems
Article 625: Electric Vehicle Charging Systems
Jan 22, 2015
Code Q&A: Electric Vehicle Chargers
Oct 20, 2016
EC&M Service Secrets - Rusty Wise
Summer Safety
Jun 28, 2017
Tiny House Electricity
The Tiny House Revolution
Jun 23, 2017