Amteck Acquires Consolidated Electrical Contractors & Engineers, Inc.

Deal boosts company’s strategic placement in the Southeast.

Amteck, LLC, Lexington, Ky., recently announced the acquisition of the assets and ongoing operations of Consolidated Electrical Contractors & Engineers Inc. (CECE), an electrical contracting firm, headquartered in Dothan, Ala., with more than 30 years of experience in design/build and construction.

CECE has held an office in southern Alabama since 1983. Its work includes a variety of electrical construction projects, including: United States military training facilities; federal prisons; industrial mineral processing plants; condos over 20 floors; amphitheaters and entertainment facilities; recreation centers and water parks; medical center additions; and an array of design-build and service contracts.

This is not Amteck’s first acquisition of 2017. Recently, it added PGI, a South Carolina-based electrical contractor with over 40 years of experience working in automation process systems, instrumentation, and controls. In 2015, Amteck added Huntington & Guerry Electrical Co., an electrical contractor that opened its doors more than 100 years ago.

