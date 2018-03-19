Center of Attention

These days you an’t travel far on State Highway 28 in northern Virginia without seeing a directional boring machine off the side of the road. Like lumbering, mechanized anteaters, they pierce the earth with their metal snouts from Ashburn to Manassas, guided by crews that work seemingly around the clock. Rather than pulling a prize from the ground, though, those beasts are making a deposit — a fiber-optic investment in the future of business in the