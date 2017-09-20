Menu
EC&M Service Secrets - Rusty Wise
Construction

Don’t Be Cheap!

Invest in top-notch equipment to save your electrical service and repair business money in the long run.

I have been doing electrical work for more than 30 years, and I really enjoy it. Over the past three decades, I’ve learned a lot about service and repair work. The electrical service and repair business, however, is much different than the new construction side of the business — especially when it comes to materials.

Back in the days when we bid on construction projects, we focused on price because we had to be the cheapest to win the job. Today, we choose quality over pri

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Business Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
EC&M Service Secrets - Rusty Wise
Summer Safety
Jun 28, 2017
Service Secrets: The Magic Bullet
Service Secrets: The Magic Bullet
May 16, 2017
Service Secrets: Is Your Company Camera Ready?
Service Secrets: Is Your Company Camera Ready?
Feb 14, 2017
Service Secrets: The Standard That Most Electricians Don’t Know About
Service Secrets: The Standard That Most Electricians Don’t Know About
Apr 20, 2017