Don’t Be Cheap!

I have been doing electrical work for more than 30 years, and I really enjoy it. Over the past three decades, I’ve learned a lot about service and repair work. The electrical service and repair business, however, is much different than the new construction side of the business — especially when it comes to materials.

Back in the days when we bid on construction projects, we focused on price because we had to be the cheapest to win the job. Today, we choose quality over pri