Menu
E-J Electric logo
Construction

E-J Electric Launches Proactive Lighting Division

Division fulfills maintenance requirements for building owners, financial institutions, and major corporations

E-J Electric Installation Co. has announced the formation of a service-oriented, technology-driven division — E-J Electric Lighting & Electrical Maintenance — a post-sales, warranty, and repair services company based in the tri-state area (New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut). The new division fulfills maintenance requirements for building owners, financial institutions, and major corporations by responding 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to demanding electrical problems with highly trained, qualified field mechanics.

In addition to full-time lighting and electrical maintenance, the division offers a wide range of services such as installations, mission critical systems, re-lamping, re-ballasting, energy savings and warranty, contract and route work

Related: Century-Old Contractors Power America’s Past and Future

"We frequently work with everyone from general contractors, construction managers and regional manufacturers to reps, distributors and lighting designers," says E-J Electric President and CEO Anthony E. Mann. "Having this broad network and comprehensive experience ensures we support all our industrial and commercial lighting needs, and with our new division, we can offer unrivaled 24/7 expertise."

TAGS: Lighting & Control
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
fitting
Minimum Wire Bending Radii and Conduit Fittings
Jun 04, 2018
Square D
Sponsored Content
Can Square D Load Centers Save Time on Rough-Ins and Installs?
Jun 04, 2018
Construction
AGC Sees Impact of Tax and Regulatory Reform in Construction Employment and Spending
Jun 02, 2018
LEDVANCE lighting knowledge infographic
Study Shows Confusion Still Exists about Lighting Technologies
May 24, 2018