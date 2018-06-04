E-J Electric Launches Proactive Lighting Division

E-J Electric Installation Co. has announced the formation of a service-oriented, technology-driven division — E-J Electric Lighting & Electrical Maintenance — a post-sales, warranty, and repair services company based in the tri-state area (New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut). The new division fulfills maintenance requirements for building owners, financial institutions, and major corporations by responding 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to demanding electrical problems with highly trained, qualified field mechanics.

In addition to full-time lighting and electrical maintenance, the division offers a wide range of services such as installations, mission critical systems, re-lamping, re-ballasting, energy savings and warranty, contract and route work

"We frequently work with everyone from general contractors, construction managers and regional manufacturers to reps, distributors and lighting designers," says E-J Electric President and CEO Anthony E. Mann. "Having this broad network and comprehensive experience ensures we support all our industrial and commercial lighting needs, and with our new division, we can offer unrivaled 24/7 expertise."