Electrical Contractors: 100 Years and Counting

Spotlight on some of the oldest electrical contracting companies in America.

It’s tough to stay in business for 10 years in today’s economic climate, let alone 100. Failure rates for general businesses continue to climb. In fact, according to Credit Suisse, the average age of an S&P 500 company in 2017 was under 20 years, which is down from 60 years in the 1950s. Based on the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 51% of small businesses are 10 years old or less, and 32% of small businesses are 5 years old or less. Those are some sobering statistics.

The following roundup of electrical contracting companies must be doing something right. They’ve all beaten the odds and passed the century mark as of 2018, making them some of the oldest electrical contractors in America. Note: This is not a ranking of firms, nor is it an all-inclusive list of every electrical contracting firm in the country founded more than 100 years ago. It merely features some of the oldest electrical firms in America.

Scroll through the photo gallery, and stay tuned for the full special report, “Century-Old Contractors Power America’s Past and Future,” coming soon in EC&M’s April 2018 print edition and online. This piece will share secrets to success from each firm as well as present details of their heritage and rich tradition in the electrical industry. 

