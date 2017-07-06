Menu
ECM Build America Initiative coscaron/iStock/Thinkstock
Construction

Electrical Professionals Send Message to Trump

It’s time to focus on infrastructure improvements

More than half of the 550 electrical design and construction professionals recently surveyed by EC&M and Penton Research say that investment in U.S. infrastructure should be a top priority for the Trump Administration, winning by a wide margin over other initiatives making headlines like tax and health care reform and immigration policy.

This is good news for President Trump, who, in early June, began a major push for his proposed $1 trillion investmen

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free

Already a member? .

TAGS: Renewables Design
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
worker at construction site
Construction Site Safety, Part 3
Jul 05, 2017
Milwaukee High Demand 9.0 Battery Pack
Milwaukee Tool Expands Warnings, Instructions for M18 HIGH DEMAND 9.0 Battery Pack
Jun 30, 2017
EC&M Service Secrets - Rusty Wise
Summer Safety
Jun 28, 2017
Electric Vehicle Chargers
All Charged Up
Jun 28, 2017