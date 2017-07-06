Electrical Professionals Send Message to Trump

More than half of the 550 electrical design and construction professionals recently surveyed by EC&M and Penton Research say that investment in U.S. infrastructure should be a top priority for the Trump Administration, winning by a wide margin over other initiatives making headlines like tax and health care reform and immigration policy.
This is good news for President Trump, who, in early June, began a major push for his proposed $1 trillion investmen
