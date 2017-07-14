Menu
Basketball stadium efks/iStock/Thinkstock
The imaginary basketball arena is modelled and rendered.
Construction

Electrician Leaves His Mark on 76ers Facility

Light fixtures and outlet covers display hidden notes honoring Sam Hinkie.

When you work in the service business, oftentimes that personal touch is greatly appreciated. One New Jersey electrician recently took this concept to a whole new level during the building of the Philadelphia 76ers’ new facility. According to a recent on cbssports.com, one electrician on the project, who asked to be called “Son of Sam,” left secret “trust the process” messages in black Sharpie all around the building in honor of former General Manager Sam Hinkie. For more details on this story, read the original report

 

