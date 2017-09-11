Faith Technologies and Schneider Electric Partner to Build One of the Midwest’s Largest Microgrids

Faith Technologies, in partnership with Schneider Electric, is engineering and building the largest microgrid in the Midwest to power the Gordon Bubolz Nature Preserve using renewable energy. The 18,000-sq-ft environmental center is expected to be complete and open to the public in January 2018. Faith Technologies is partnering with The Boldt Co. on the construction of the building.

Located in Appleton, Wis., the Gordon Bubolz Nature Preserve is a 725-acre non-profit nature preserve that connects the community to nature. The microgrid will include photovoltaic solar, a hydrogen fuel cell, battery storage, micro turbine and a natural gas generator, along with STEM programs to educate students of all ages.

Faith Technologies will construct the microgrid and install Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Microgrid Advisor to manage the distribution of energy resources at Bubolz.

Benefits of the advanced microgrid include the potential to have zero carbon emissions and to achieve 50% lifetime power savings. The microgrid will provide power to Bubolz’s main facility, as well as the smaller buildings on the property, while achieving net-zero energy consumption.