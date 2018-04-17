Finding and Keeping the Right Employees

Finding the right person to work on your team can be a daunting task to say the least. Making the “fill the van” person into a superstar could get exhausting if, deep down, you know he or she is not the right fit for the job. So how do you attract the cream of the crop when advertising for a new tech? First, you need to answer this question: Would I want to be an electrician at my company the way I’m running it now?