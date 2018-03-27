Menu
smart city graphic chombosan/iStock/Thinkstock
Construction

German, Dutch Electrical Installers Work the Most with Smart Products in Europe

French electrical installers work with these products the least

According to the Q4 report of the “European Electrical Installation Monitor,” a study performed by USP Marketing Consultancy, German electrical installers work the most with smart and home automation products while French electrical installers work with these products the least. For the report, USP Marketing Consultancy interviewed 1,200 electrical installers in seven countries (UK, Germany, France, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Spain) about their current behavior regarding smart buildings & connectivity.

The report found that 75% or more of German and Dutch electrical installers work with smart and home automation products. High demand from the end-user, the future demand for smart buildings, and the ease for consumers to understand smart products and home automation products were the main reasons cited for installing these products by the electrical installers.

Further study findings indicate that between 60% and 70% of electrical installers in Poland, the UK, and Belgium work with smart and home automation products due to high end-user demand, while only about 57% of electrical installers in Spain and France work with these types of products.

For more information, visit www.usp-mc.nl.

TAGS: Intelligent Buildings
