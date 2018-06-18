Griffin Electric Celebrates 25 Years of Sponsoring Apprenticeship

Electrical subcontractor Wayne J. Griffin Electric, Inc. (Griffin Electric) recently held its 16th annual Apprentice Competition at the company’s headquarters in Holliston, Mass., in addition to its four regional offices in Pelham, Ala., Duluth, Ga., Charlotte, N.C., and Durham, N.C.

More than 350 apprentices were separated into teams and competed in varying events to test their electrical skills and knowledge. Skills challenges included pipe bending, branch circuit wiring, and low-voltage links. Knowledge-based events, which tested apprentices’ know-how on the pricing of construction tools and materials; electrical, code, and safety questions; and industry-based survey questions, all mirrored to popular gameshow formats. Students also received with the opportunity to learn about products from vendors such as Milwaukee, Klein, and Caddy, with the option to purchase tools onsite.

Related: IECRM to Graduate Largest Class of Electrical Apprentices in Its History

Each challenge was scored and tallied for final scores of the day, with prizes and medals given out to the three highest-ranking teams. Every participant in the competition received a commemorative event t-shirt and a $25 Home Depot gift card, in celebration of Griffin Electric’s 25th Year of Sponsoring an In-House Apprenticeship Program.

Area dignitaries were invited to join the festivities, with guests in attendance from the New Hampshire Office of Apprenticeship, Massachusetts Division of Apprentice Standards, and New Hampshire Electricians’ Board.

Each spring, Griffin Electric hosts this friendly competition to test skills and build camaraderie with its students, as well as to celebrate the hard work that apprentices, instructors and coordinators dedicate to the Griffin Electric Apprenticeship Training Program. Griffin’s in-house educational program has been instrumental in providing students with the necessary skills and knowledge to achieve their Journeyperson licensure and to elevate their competencies within the electrical trade.

For more information, visit www.waynejgriffinelectric.com.