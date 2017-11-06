Menu
HomeAdvisor Farnworth Index Q3 2017
Construction

Home Improvement Professionals Highly Confident about Their Businesses

Close to 90% of HomeAdvisor Farnsworth Index respondents say they are confident in their ability to secure and complete new business in the coming year.

The recently released 3Q17 HomeAdvisor Farnsworth Index results show that home improvement professionals remain highly confident about the state of their businesses and expect increasing revenues over the next 12 months. Close to 90% of respondents say they are confident in their ability to secure and complete new business in the coming year, with landscape and mechanical professionals reporting the highest levels of confidence. Additionally, 79% of home improvement companies expect an increase in revenue over the next 12 months, with landscapers and remodelers expecting the highest levels of increase.

Despite feeling confident about the state of their business, all sectors of the home improvement industry report concerns about finding enough skilled labor to support their business growth. More than half of all professionals report that they have had challenges hiring skilled laborers in the past 12 months, with landscapers and exterior companies reporting the most difficulty.

TAGS: Project Delivery Business Management
