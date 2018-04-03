IEC Lights Path for Future Electrical Workers at Georgia Skills USA Conference

The Atlanta/Georgia Chapter of the Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC) joined in the effort to raise interest in electrical work at the recent 2018 CEFGA Skills USA conference in Atlanta hosted by the Construction Education Foundation of Georgia.

The show, March 22-23 at the Georgia International Convention Center, drew over 8,000 students. IEC pitched its tent and hosted electrical demonstrations to get the students interested in knowing more about the electrical trade.

Among the highlights was a “Champion Breakfast” Friday morning followed by an industrial motor control skills contest in which eight college and three high school competitors demonstrated their knowledge of electrical principles, equipment and industry codes and standards as it relates to the design and installation of motor control systems. The competition involves properly installing motor control equipment and associated enclosures, raceways, pilot devices and circuitry in accordance with accepted industry practice and National Electric Code requirements, according to the Skills USA website. The winner will receive a four-year scholarship from IEC and go on to represent Georgia in the industrial motor control contest at Skills National, June 20-22 in Louisville, KY.