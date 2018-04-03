Menu
IEC coordinator Delast Muhammad with students Courtesy IEC
IEC Workforce Development Coordinator Delast Muhammad, left, working with students.
Construction

IEC Lights Path for Future Electrical Workers at Georgia Skills USA Conference

The Atlanta/Georgia Chapter of the Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC) joined in the effort to raise interest in electrical work at the recent 2018 CEFGA Skills USA conference in Atlanta hosted by the Construction Education Foundation of Georgia.

The show, March 22-23 at the Georgia International Convention Center, drew over 8,000 students. IEC pitched its tent and hosted electrical demonstrations to get the students interested in knowing more about the electrical trade.

Among the highlights was a “Champion Breakfast” Friday morning followed by an industrial motor control skills contest in which eight college and three high school competitors demonstrated their knowledge of electrical principles, equipment and industry codes and standards as it relates to the design and installation of motor control systems. The competition involves properly installing motor control equipment and associated enclosures, raceways, pilot devices and circuitry in accordance with accepted industry practice and National Electric Code requirements, according to the Skills USA website. The winner will receive a four-year scholarship from IEC and go on to represent Georgia in the industrial motor control contest at Skills National, June 20-22 in Louisville, KY.

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Commercial construction
Construction Backlog Hits Record High
Apr 02, 2018
AGC state construction empoment map Feb 2017 -Feb 2018
Construction Employment Increases in 35 States and D.C. from February 2017 to February 2018
Mar 30, 2018
self driving autonomous car
NEMA Expands Membership Base with New Transportation Systems Division
Mar 29, 2018
Rosendin Electric AGC 2017 Safety Award New Orleans
Rosendin Electric Named Safest U.S. Construction Company in 2017
Mar 28, 2018