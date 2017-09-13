IEC Testifies Before Congress on Labor Shortage

On Sept. 7, 2017, IEC National President Bruce Seilhammer testified before the House Small Business Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax, and Capital Access at a hearing titled, “Examining the Small Business Labor Market.” Seilhammer informed the Subcommittee of the challenges faced by merit shop electrical contractors to find qualified electricians and how government-mandated ratios limit their ability to employ and train the electricians of the future. Other panelists included an economist from the Mercatus Center, a non-profit think tank, a member of the National Grocers Association, and a senior staff person from The Manufacturing Institute.

To read the full press release, click here.

Related: Solving the Skilled Labor Shortage