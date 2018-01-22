What is the most costly part of any job? Labor; because time is money. The longer it takes to complete a project, the more money you have to spend and the lower your profits are. Simple math, right?

One easy way to increase productivity on the job site is to use cable suspension systems instead of other traditional hanging products you may be used to. Cable suspension systems can decrease the amount of time spent installing by more than 50%, saving a considerable amount on labor costs.

The most effective cable suspension systems utilize aircraft cable, which comes in a variety of diameters depending on the weight you need to suspend, and a tool-free adjustable cable gripper, which attaches to what you are hanging and locks onto the aircraft cable. These systems are fast to install and allow the installer to make the slightest adjustments in height – up or down – without tools. They are also reusable, offer a clean and modern look, and are surprisingly affordable.

Not all cable suspension systems are the same. Make sure you choose a system that does not require a set screw to lock onto the aircraft cable. Safe working loads, along with the integrity of the cable, can vary greatly if the installer has to tighten a set screw onto the aircraft cable, as the consistency of the tightening cannot be guaranteed.

Griplock Systems, a market leader since 1992, has such cable suspension systems for nearly any environment and application. Griplock’s cable suspension systems have been used for architectural and industrial lighting, shelving, displays, signage, art, HVAC ducting, and more.

The aircraft cable available from Griplock Systems ranges from 1/32” in diameter, with a safe working load* of 15 pounds, up to 5/16” diameter, with a safe working load of 1200 pounds, in either galvanized or stainless steel. The key component, however, to these systems is the Griplock® Cable Gripper. There are hundreds of varieties of grippers offered, varying in size and style. From threaded ends to rings and hooks, you are sure to find the perfect gripper for your application. And all of Griplock’s cable grippers are engineered in-house and meet strict safety and quality requirements.

Griplock Systems’ easy to use, compact, failsafe design and low profile make it a favorite and reliable tool for use among many of the top lighting OEMs, as well as, in Trade Shows, Motion Pictures, and Theatrical Rigging applications.

Griplock Systems also offers a wide variety of other components like couplers, canopies, power cord, safety tethers, and now new to their lineup - a Portable Fuse Cutter, which is a fraction of the cost of a standard tabletop fuse cutting machine and you can easily take it into the field.

Griplock® Systems is committed to providing high-quality, high-performance, and budget-conscious products, backed by outstanding customer service and engineering expertise. State-of-the-art components and elegant, functional designs, combined with rigorous quality control are the keys to their success. This is The Art of Suspension®.

For more information about Griplock Systems, visit their website www.griplocksystems.com or give them a call at 1-866-773-0190.

*Safe working loads are 20% of the minimum break strength of the gripper / cable combination.

