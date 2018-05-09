Menu
Interstates Achieves Major Safety Milestone

Company reaches 1,000,000 hours recordable free for the second time in two years

Interstates, a Sioux Falls, S.D.-based provider of electrical construction and automation services, recently achieved a major safety milestone by recording 1,000,000 man hours without a recordable incident for the second time in two years. Only 24 other firms have repeated this achievement more than once.

“The Interstates family has proven again that zero is possible,” said Ian Seuser, Interstates safety manager. “The health and well-being of our family members is number one. We are truly committed to zero.”

Interstates has adopted behavioral based safety practices for more than a decade and continues to evolve to stretch their people to work safer. The organization strongly believes that “rules don’t keep people safe, culture does.” Interstates takes pride in maintaining an excellent safety record and the proactive way the safety culture has been built. It is also a company-wide goal to continually reinforce a strong ‘Zero Injury Culture’ that keeps people safe. It is the ultimate goal that every employee returns home in the same condition in which they arrive.

 

