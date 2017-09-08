Menu
Klein Tools 2017 Regional Winners
Klein Tools' 2017 Electrician of the Year Regional Winners met in Texas to celebrate being finalists in the national competition and tour Klein's manufacturing facilities. From left: Harold Melia (Region 6), Kevin Wick (Region 3), Jimmy Ferris (Region 2), Brent Heesacker (Region 1) and Nathan Guerrero (Region 4) [Not pictured: Luis Gonzalez (Region 5)]
Construction

Klein Tools Announces 2017 Electrician of the Year Regional Winners

Grand prize winner to be announced September 27 via Facebook Live

Klein Tools recently unveiled six regional winners for its annual Electrician of the Year award. In recognition of the finalists’ outstanding professional achievement, commitment to safety excellence, and dedication to their local communities, each regional winner received the Ultimate Garage Package, which includes a 41-piece Journeyman Tool Set and other Klein Tools products. The regional winners also traveled to Klein Tools’ manufacturing headquarters in Mansfield, Texas, to experience how the tools are made.

Klein Tools invites the public to vote online for their favorite regional finalist from September 11-15, 2017. Fan voting results will be combined with those from Klein family members to determine the 2017 Electrician of the Year. The grand prize winner will be announced via Facebook Live on September 27, and receive his choice of trip to one of four iconic American destinations: Charlotte, N.C.; New York; Las Vegas; or Sturgis, S.D. The grand prize winner will also receive a one-time order of $1,500 in professional-grade Klein Tools products.

Congratulations to the following regional finalists. Read the original news release in PDF form by clicking on the "download" button below for background on each recipient, including work experience, personal information, career milestones, and details on why they were selected.

• Brent Heesacker, general foreman, On Electric Group, Portland, Ore. (Region 1 — Northwest)

• Jimmy Ferris, high-voltage substation electrician, Sacramento Municipal Utility District, Sacramento, Calif. (Region 2 — Southwest)

• Kevin Wick, lineman and master electrician, City of North Saint Paul Electric Utilities, St. Paul, Minn. (Region 3 — Central North)

• Nathan Guerrero, lead electrician, Oklahoma State Fair (Region 4 — Central South)

• Luis Gonzalez, electrician, Miami (Region 5 — Southeast)

• Harold Melia, owner, Halleigh Electric and Construction, Lebanon, Conn. (Region 6 — Northeast)

For more information on the Electrician of the Year award and fan voting period, visit the company’s website.

