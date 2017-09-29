Klein Tools Announces 2017 Electrician of the Year Winner

Klein Tools has selected Jimmy Ferris as the winner of its annual Electrician of the Year award. As the 2017 grand prize winner, Ferris will choose his choice of a trip to one of four iconic American destinations: Charlotte, N.C.; New York; Las Vegas; or Sturgis, S.D. He and a guest will experience the best the chosen destination has to offer. He will also receive a one-time order of $1,500 in premium-quality, professional-grade Klein Tools products.

Ferris, who currently resides in Folsom, Calif., is a high-voltage substation electrician with the Sacramento Municipal Utility District, as well as a journeyman electrician and foreman.

Members of the Klein family, with help from a screening panel and thousands of fan votes, ultimately selected Ferris from hundreds of applicants for his outstanding professional achievement, dedication to safety, and contributions to his local community.

Klein Tools also congratulates the 2017 Electrician of the Year runners-up: Brent Heesacker, Kevin Wick, Nathan Guerrero, Luis Gonzalez, and Harold Melia. All finalists received the Ultimate Garage Package, which includes a 41-piece Journeyman Tool Set and other Klein Tools products, as well as a trip to tour Klein Tools’ manufacturing headquarters in Mansfield, Texas.

More information on the Electrician of the Year award and all winners is available at www.kleintools.com/eoy.