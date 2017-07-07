Klein Tools Opens Nominations for 2017 Electrician of the Year

Starting July 10, 2017, Klein Tools will begin accepting nominations for its annual Electrician of the Year award. The award recognizes U.S.-based electricians who exemplify professional achievement, safety excellence, and community dedication. The grand prize winner will receive his or her choice of a one-time trip to one of four American destinations, including Charlotte, N.C., New York City, Las Vegas, or Sturgis, S.D. The grand prize winner will also receive $1,500 of premium-quality, professional-grade Klein Tools products. Entries, including self-nominations, will be accepted online at www.kleintools.com/eoy from July 10 to Aug. 6, 2017, and are open to U.S. residents only.

Klein Tools will announce six regional winners on Aug. 16, 2017. Each regional winner will receive the Ultimate Garage Package, which includes a 41-piece Journeyman Tool Set, $500 to $1,000 in additional Klein Tools products* and a trip to Klein Tools’ manufacturing headquarters in Mansfield, Texas, to experience how the premium-quality tools are made.

Fans will have a chance to vote online for their favorite regional winner from Sept. 11-15, 2017. The grand prize winner will be announced on Sept. 27, 2017, via Klein Tools’ Facebook Live.

Following the results of the fan vote, a select group of Klein family members will review the submissions to calculate the grand prize winner.

*Prize amount will depend on each winner’s standing in the awards. Value based on Klein Tools’ published list price.