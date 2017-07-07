Menu
Klein Tools Electrician of the Year Award
Construction

Klein Tools Opens Nominations for 2017 Electrician of the Year

Grand prize is a trip to an iconic American destination and $1,500 in company products

Starting July 10, 2017, Klein Tools will begin accepting nominations for its annual Electrician of the Year award. The award recognizes U.S.-based electricians who exemplify professional achievement, safety excellence, and community dedication. The grand prize winner will receive his or her choice of a one-time trip to one of four American destinations, including Charlotte, N.C., New York City, Las Vegas, or Sturgis, S.D. The grand prize winner will also receive $1,500 of premium-quality, professional-grade Klein Tools products. Entries, including self-nominations, will be accepted online at www.kleintools.com/eoy from July 10 to Aug. 6, 2017, and are open to U.S. residents only.

Klein Tools will announce six regional winners on Aug. 16, 2017. Each regional winner will receive the Ultimate Garage Package, which includes a 41-piece Journeyman Tool Set, $500 to $1,000 in additional Klein Tools products* and a trip to Klein Tools’ manufacturing headquarters in Mansfield, Texas, to experience how the premium-quality tools are made.

Fans will have a chance to vote online for their favorite regional winner from Sept. 11-15, 2017. The grand prize winner will be announced on Sept. 27, 2017, via Klein Tools’ Facebook Live.

Following the results of the fan vote, a select group of Klein family members will review the submissions to calculate the grand prize winner.

*Prize amount will depend on each winner’s standing in the awards. Value based on Klein Tools’ published list price.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
ECM Build America Initiative
Electrical Professionals Send Message to Trump
Jul 06, 2017
worker at construction site
Construction Site Safety, Part 3
Jul 05, 2017
Milwaukee High Demand 9.0 Battery Pack
Milwaukee Tool Expands Warnings, Instructions for M18 HIGH DEMAND 9.0 Battery Pack
Jun 30, 2017
EC&M Service Secrets - Rusty Wise
Summer Safety
Jun 28, 2017