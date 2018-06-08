Klein Tools Opens Nominations for the 2018 Electrician of the Year

Klein Tools is now accepting nominations for its annual Electrician of the Year award. The award recognizes U.S.-based electricians who exemplify professional achievement, safety excellence, and community dedication. This year’s grand prize winner will receive a VIP Experience to the Big Game taking place February 2019, as well as $1,500 of premium-quality, professional-grade Klein Tools products. Entries, including self-nominations, will be accepted online at www.kleintools.com/eoy from June 1 to July 27, 2018.

“Every year, our team sets out to find hardworking tradespeople who are dedicated to their communities, electrical safety and their professional achievements. We know electricians tackle big jobs, but we’ve been continuously surprised by all the nominees’ accomplishments. Not only are they committed to their careers, but they have a passion for teaching others and helping future tradespeople succeed,” says Greg Palese, vice president of marketing at Klein Tools. “Klein’s Big Game Blitz offers our 2018 Electrician of the Year $1,500 of Klein Tools products and a chance to power off the TV and experience the 2019 Big Game in person, as a thank you for all of his or her hard work and dedication to bettering the electrical industry.”

Klein Tools will announce six regional winners on Aug. 8, 2018. Each regional winner will receive an Ultimate Garage Package, which includes an 18-piece Journeyman Tool Set, almost $1,000 of additional Klein Tools products*, and a trip to Klein Tools’ manufacturing headquarters in Mansfield, Texas, to experience how the company’s tools are made.

Fans will have a chance to vote online for their favorite regional winner from Sept. 3-7, 2018. Following the results of the fan vote, select Klein family members will review and score the submissions to calculate the grand prize winner. As descendants of Klein Tools’ founder, Mathias Klein, each family member takes into account the company’s long history and dedication to the electrical industry to help determine who should represent the electrical industry as the next Klein Tools Electrician of the Year.

The grand prize winner will then be announced on Sept. 20, 2018, via Klein Tools’ Facebook Live.

Applications are available June 1, 2018, at http://www.kleintools.com/eoy. Nominations will be accepted online only through July 27, 2018, and are open to U.S. residents only.

*Prize amount will depend on each winner’s standing in the awards. Value based on Klein Tools’ published list price.