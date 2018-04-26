Lighting Upgrade Drives Business and Cuts Costs at Executive Suites

Located in the Montreal borough of Ville Saint-Laurent, the Gavin Centre offers state-of-the-art virtual offices and executive suites to a range of clients. The building, constructed in the 1960s and renovated in 2004, houses 15 fully furnished suites, a modern boardroom, and a full-time receptionist.

When Gavin Centre management reviewed energy and maintenance costs for the building, they determined they could save significantly on both counts by replacing older lighting with newer LED alternatives. Gavin Centre director, Daniel Mammone recognized the potential for a double win with a lighting upgrade.

“We wanted to reduce energy and maintenance costs, and knew we had to look at a lighting upgrade to achieve this” says Mammone. “With the commitment to improved lighting we also saw an opportunity to improve the aesthetics of the building. The Gavin Centre is situated next to a major highway, and is therefore very visible. We felt we could drive client interest in our facility with better lighting.”

Working with a local contractor, the Gavin Centre set about replacing lamps and luminaires throughout the building, including in the suites, the boardroom, bathrooms, corridors, and lobby area. They also replaced wall packs on the exterior of the building.

Inside, a mix of 2-ft x 2-ft and 2-ft x 4-ft LED panels were installed for general illumination, all with uniform 3,500K color temperature and 0V to 10V dimming capabilities. In all, approximately 150 fluorescent luminaires were replaced with contemporary LED panels throughout the building’s interior.

For the exterior, 20 LED wall packs replaced high-pressure sodium predecessors to accent the building’s columns. The light produced by the new LED luminaires delivers a crisper 4,000K light than the orange light produced by the high-pressure sodium versions.

The lighting renovation has reduced energy costs by two-thirds, and the more reliable, longer life LED luminaires have eliminated maintenance costs associated with changing bulbs and tubes.

The Centre has also seen an increase in business since the new lighting was installed.