Make that Six in a Row — and Counting

As I sat down to write this month’s column, I felt a sense of déjà vu. Almost a year ago to the day, we were wrapping up work on our September 2016 issue. I shared my thoughts with you that month about how impressed I was with the performance of our 2016 Top 50 Electrical Contractors. This group of power players had once again posted an impressive electrical and datacom services revenue total for the year ($22.8 billion). In fact, they beat the prior year total by $1 billi