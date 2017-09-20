Menu
Industry Viewpoint
Top 50 Electrical Contractors - 2017 Photo courtesy of Rogers Electric
Construction

Make that Six in a Row — and Counting

Trends in the top electrical contracting firms

As I sat down to write this month’s column, I felt a sense of déjà vu. Almost a year ago to the day, we were wrapping up work on our September 2016 issue. I shared my thoughts with you that month about how impressed I was with the performance of our 2016 Top 50 Electrical Contractors. This group of power players had once again posted an impressive electrical and datacom services revenue total for the year ($22.8 billion). In fact, they beat the prior year total by $1 billi

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Prevailing Wage
Waging War
Sep 20, 2017
NEC Code Violations - 2017
Illustrated Catastrophes: Big Box Problems
Sep 20, 2017
EC&M Service Secrets - Rusty Wise
Don’t Be Cheap!
Sep 20, 2017
Amteck Acquires Consolidated Electrical Contractors & Engineers, Inc.
Sep 20, 2017