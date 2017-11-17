Menu
Marine Electricians Stewart Sutton/DigitalVision/Thinkstock
Construction

Marine Electricians Keep America’s Ships Afloat

Once trained in the marine electrical field, electricians can work on most any type of sea vessel.

 America’s ships are like floating cities. Operating these large vessels and keeping all the electrical systems up and running is no small task. Marine electricians play an integral role in the design, inspection, and maintenance of the electrical systems on ships — often before they even set sail.

“Ships must move from place to place with high reliability and minimal support while in transit to locations often far from land and support services,” says Ale

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Training
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Code Quiz: Approved Protection Methods for Wiring in Marinas and Boatyards
Jul 09, 2015
Critical Code Requirements for Marinas and Boatyards
Critical Code Requirements for Marinas and Boatyards
Apr 22, 2016
Welding Current
How to Prevent Stray Welding Current Damage in Your Electrical System
Nov 18, 2017
Electrical products and service
Products with a Side of Service
Nov 17, 2017