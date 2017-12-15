National Factbook 2017

While none of the leading economic indicators that typically offer a reliable signal a few months out on where the industry is headed are calling for a big growth year in 2018, from what they do show growth in the 3% to 5% range wouldn’t be a hard mark to hit. In the following pages, Electrical Wholesaling’s editors offer some insight into 12 national economic indicators that will give you a sense of where the industry is headed in 2018. They track the commercial segment