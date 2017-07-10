Menu
PPI’s TN-50 Guide
Construction

New Complimentary HDPE Conduit Guide Available

New guide with standards available for assistance with use of HDPE conduit in various applications

The Plastics Pipe Institute recently published a new reference guide (Intended as a ready reference for specifying agencies, utility design engineers, and contractors) to the many existing industry high-density polyethylene (HDPE) conduit standards. Technical Note 50 (TN-50), Guide to Specifying HDPE Conduit, is available free of charge on the organization’s website.

 

The guide includes details on ASTM, NEMA and UL standards for HDPE conduit, clarifies differences between HDPE water pipe and conduit standards, provides a table for proper selection of standards based on conduit diameter and wall-type, contains a flow chart visually illustrating ways to quickly find relevant standards for a specific application - communications or power, and has multiple sources noted for availability of further assistance.

