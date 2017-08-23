Pricing Made Simple

Imagine going to your local grocery store to purchase some groceries, but nothing on the shelves is priced. When you go to check out, the cashier has to call the manager and ask him the cost of every single item in your cart. Sounds like a nightmare, right? This type of system wouldn’t last very long because of the lengthy wait time for the customer and the potential for mistakes. We all know that in retail stores, everything is priced to cover the material, labor, and overhead to produ