Menu
pricing for profits Ryan McVay/Photodisc/Thinkstock
Construction

Pricing for Profit

Exploring common challenges in overhead allocation/recovery in the construction industry

We lost a little bit, but the job still made money.” As a construction business owner, you know that “making money” at the project level does not necessarily equate to a profit on the project after overhead allocation. Projects must generate marginal contributions in excess of total selling, general, and administrative (overhead) costs in order for the business to generate an operating profit and produce a positive return on investment.

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Business Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Purchasing Methodologies: Centralized vs. Project Level
Purchasing Methodologies: Centralized vs. Project Level
Mar 19, 2015
Common Causes of Change Orders
Common Causes of Change Orders
Apr 20, 2015
The Secret to Short-Interval Scheduling
Feb 01, 2009
Low Voltage Cable
Challenges Facing Modern Cabling Installers
Jan 23, 2018