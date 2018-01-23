Pricing for Profit

We lost a little bit, but the job still made money.” As a construction business owner, you know that “making money” at the project level does not necessarily equate to a profit on the project after overhead allocation. Projects must generate marginal contributions in excess of total selling, general, and administrative (overhead) costs in order for the business to generate an operating profit and produce a positive return on investment.
Register to view the full article
Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments