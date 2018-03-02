Public Comments Deadline for Texas Proposal for Amendments to Electrician Administrative Rules is March 5

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (Department) has proposed amendments to existing rules at 16 Texas Administrative Code (TAC), Chapter 73, §§73.10,73.20,73.24,73.25, and 73.80, regarding the Electricians program.

The proposed rules implement changes from House Bill 1698, 85th Legislature, Regular Session (2017), which creates the journeyman industrial electrician license. The proposed rules add a definition, application and renewal fees, continuing education requirements, and address eligibility and waiver of examination requirements for the journeyman industrial electrician license. The proposed rules are necessary to implement House Bill 1698.

Section-by-Section Summary:

• The proposed amendment to §73.10 adds the definition “journeyman industrial electrician.”

• The proposed amendments to §73.20 require an applicant for the journeyman industrial electrician license to submit documentation proving the required amount of on-the-job-training.

• The proposed amendments to §73.24 allow waiver of the examination requirement for journeyman industrial electricians when applicable.

• The proposed amendments to §73.25 require four hours of annual continuing education for journeyman industrial electricians.

• The proposed amendments to §73.80 create an application and renewal fee for the journeyman industrial electrician license.

Comments on the proposal may be submitted by mail to Ana Villarreal, Legal Assistant, Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, P.O. Box 12157, Austin, Texas 78711; or by facsimile to (512) 475-3032, or electronically to [email protected] . The deadline for comments March 5, 2018.

