Rosendin Electric Named Safest U.S. Construction Company in 2017

The Associated General Contractors of America recently honored San Jose, Calif.-headquartered Rosendin Electric for having the nation's best construction safety and wellness plan in 2017. The association, which oversees the Willis Towers Watson Construction Safety Excellence Awards — an annual ranking of construction safety programs — said that 57 other companies were also selected as winners for the quality of their safety programs.

"Getting projects completed on time and on budget may be important, but making sure every worker heads home safe and healthy every day is essential," said Art Daniel, the association's past president and president of AR Daniel Construction, Inc. in Cedar Hill, Texas. "These awards recognize firms that have found new and innovative ways to make their job sites as safe as possible."

Daniel said Rosendin Electric was selected as this year's Grand Prize winner because of its exceptional leadership in safety. He pointed out that the company was dedicated to the development and implementation of premier safety and loss prevention programs. The company presented outstanding guidance in safety and occupation health management, risk control, safety training, work site hazard identification and control, and safety program innovation, Daniel added.

Daniel noted that there are multiple winners because the awards are distributed for numerous categories based on the size of the company, the amount of work performed, and the type of work completed. He added that the AGC-Willis Towers Watson Construction Safety Excellence Award winners are selected by a panel of five independent safety professionals within the government, corporate, and insurance industries. Final judging for the awards program took place during the contractors' association's annual convention in New Orleans.

